ALTON - Karen Cotton, external affairs manager, Illinois American Water, updated the boil water order in specific Alton neighborhoods with a statement Wednesday morning:

"The boil water order issued last night for a portion of the Alton District service area remains in effect. Our water quality team is still collecting water samples needed to lift the boil water order. Because of the large area impacted, there are many samples needed to be gathered and tested. We hope to lift the boil water order soon. We will notify as soon as the boil water order is lifted. Until then, it remains in effect. We apologize for the inconvenience."

To view the affected area visit - http://arcg.is/0HHu1e

Illinois American Water issued a boil water order to a portion of customers in the Alton District service area. The area impacted includes Forest Homes-Maple Park and a portion of Alton. The impacted area can be viewed on a map here - http://arcg.is/0HHu1e.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cotton said a break on a 12-inch water main caused a drop in water pressure, resulting in the boil water order. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers. This boil order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

Illinois American Water crews have been on the scene at the water main break, which occurred in the 200 block of State Street in Alton, to make repairs. Motorists should avoid the area if at all possible and follow detours for their safety and that of those working in the area.

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

It is a standard procedure for a boil water order to be in effect for 36-48 hours. Customers are being notified of this impact on their water service via media outreach, customer calls and Illinois American Water website alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com.

More like this: