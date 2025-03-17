COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville has issued a boil order for several locations as a precautionary measure following a water main repair. The order affects residents on Lake Avenue, Adams Avenue, Hi Point Street, Apple Street, and Oran Street.

The boil order is in effect until further notice, and it requires that water intended for drinking or cooking be brought to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes before use. Residents are also advised to turn off ice makers and discard any ice that has been produced during this time.

The affected addresses include:

Lake Avenue : 711, 713, 715, 719, 721, 722, 724, 726, 727, 728, 730, and 732

: 711, 713, 715, 719, 721, 722, 724, 726, 727, 728, 730, and 732 Adams Avenue : 2100, 2108, 2200, 2210, and 2300

: 2100, 2108, 2200, 2210, and 2300 Hi Point Street : 600, 601, 602, 603, 605, 616, 703, 705, 709, 711, 712, 713, 714, 715, 716, and 721

: 600, 601, 602, 603, 605, 616, 703, 705, 709, 711, 712, 713, 714, 715, 716, and 721 Apple Street : 2098, 2102, 2104, 2106, and 2114

: 2098, 2102, 2104, 2106, and 2114 Oran Street: 600, 601, 602, 604, and 606

Residents with questions regarding the boil order can contact Troy Turner, Director of Public Works, at 618-346-5211, or Michael Crawford, Chief Operator, at 618-346-5219 ext. 3. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

