ALTON - Alton Post 126 Senior Legion secured a commanding 10-0 victory over Maryland Heights, Mo., Legion on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Hopkins Field, showcasing strong pitching and aggressive base running at home.

The game’s decisive moment came in the bottom of the third inning when Kael Hester singled to center field and Logan Bogard grounded out, each play driving in two runs and giving Alton Post a substantial lead.

Joe Stephan earned the win on the mound for Alton, delivering three and one-third innings of one-hit, scoreless relief while striking out three and walking one.

Marcus Payne started the game, pitching one and two-thirds innings without allowing a run, recording three strikeouts and one walk.

Hester also contributed on the mound, throwing a scoreless inning in relief with two strikeouts and one walk.

At the plate, Lucas Hartman and Hester each collected two hits, while Bogard and Hester each drove in three runs. Ayden Calvert led the team with two walks, part of a collective seven walks drawn by Alton.

The team demonstrated speed and base-running acumen, stealing seven bases in total, with Calvert and Hartman each swiping multiple bases.

The Legionnaires play in the Danville TB24 tournament this weekend at Tilton Ballpark in Tilton, playing twice on the Fourth of July, against Harrisburg at 2 p.m., against Terre Haute, Ind., at 4 p.m., then play their final group game Saturday at 12 noon against Rock Island.

Alton will play on Sunday against a team to be determined, with the time also to be announced, then return home to Lloyd Hopkins Field to meet St. Charles, Mo., on Monday night at 7 p.m.

Post 126 completes its regular season July 9 at Washington, Mo., July 10 at St. Charles, with both games starting at 7 p.m., then wind up at home in an important District 22 game against Highland in another 7 p.m. start on July 14.

