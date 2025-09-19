ST. LOUIS - Striking Boeing union members have approved a new union proposal offer on Friday morning, Sept. 19, 2025, via a vote that could potentially end their walkout.

The offer, approved by 90% of union voters, now heads to Boeing’s company leadership for review.

Some of the 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM District 837) have been on strike since August 4, 2025.

Following the union-proposed offer ratified by union members, Boeing shared this statement:

“It’s unfortunate that union leadership led its members to vote on something that isn’t real. Our previous offer is real and would make our team among the highest-paid manufacturing employees in the St. Louis area. Most people would not consider a 45% average wage increase, free primary care, and more vacation time unfair or disrespectful. We want all 3,200 of our teammates back at work, but that has to happen with a contract that makes sense in the Midwest, not the Pacific Northwest.”

Union officials have highlighted that the union proposal includes improved 401(k) contributions and raises for some members, aiming to bring them in line with other Boeing employees. The offer also features a ratification bonus compromise, which IAM 837 claims is comparable to those offered to other union and non-union workers at Boeing.

