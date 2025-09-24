ST. LOUIS — Boeing announced Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, it will relocate its F/A-18 Super Hornet Service Life Modification (SLM) work out of the St. Louis area over the next two years.

The SLM program upgrades the Super Hornet Block II variant to the Block III, enhancing features such as extended range and stealth capabilities. The U.S. Navy has contracted Boeing to continue these upgrades into the 2030s.

Dan Gillian, vice president and general manager of Air Dominance and senior St. Louis site executive, said in a statement, “Given we are already successfully conducting SLM at other locations, this move is logical so we can continue to meet our customers' commitments while ensuring we are well poised for future work.”

Boeing did not specify the new location but indicated it is considering San Antonio and Jacksonville.

The St. Louis area remains a significant aerospace hub, producing F-15EX, T-7A, and MQ-25 fighters, as well as JDAM and other munitions. Earlier this year, Boeing received a U.S. Air Force contract to design and build the F-47 sixth-generation fighter jet.

The move comes during negotiations with striking union workers.

Local machinists with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM District 837), who have been on strike, expressed disappointment over the decision.

