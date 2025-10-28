ST. LOUIS — Striking machinists at Boeing in the St. Louis area have made a counteroffer to the aerospace company just one day after rejecting its latest contract proposal, union leaders said Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 members voted in a three-hour session Sunday to reject Boeing’s revised five-year contract offer, which included 24% wage increases, a $4,000 ratification bonus, and $3,000 in restricted stock units vesting over three years. The vote followed renewed negotiations facilitated by a federal mediator.

Article continues after sponsor message

Boeing stated the contract was narrowly rejected, with 51% of members voting against and 49% in favor. In response, IAM District 837 submitted a counteroffer proposing a four-year contract instead of five years.

The union said the proposal includes a $10,000 ratification bonus, split into $5,000 upfront and $5,000 payable in the third year. The union also withdrew its previous demand for an 8% 401(k) match, a contentious issue since Boeing ended its pension plan.

The strike began Aug. 4, 2025, and involves more than 3,200 Boeing employees in the St. Louis area. The machinists are responsible for building and modifying advanced military aircraft, including the F-15 and F/A-18.

More like this: