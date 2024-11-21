ST. LOUIS – Boeing has announced it is set to lay off nearly 700 workers across Missouri, with the reductions scheduled to begin on January 7, 2025.

The aerospace company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) with Missouri’s Office of Workforce Development on Wednesday, outlining the affected locations, which include Berkeley, Hazelwood, Kansas City, Kingsville, Maryland Heights, O’Fallon, St. Charles, St. Louis City, and St. Ann.

The layoffs are part of Boeing's broader strategy to adjust its workforce in response to financial challenges and a shift in business priorities.

“As previously announced, we are adjusting our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and a more focused set of priorities,” a Boeing spokesperson said. The spokesperson emphasized the company's commitment to supporting employees during this transition.

Most of the 692 employees affected by the layoffs are expected to depart the company in mid-January. The WARN notice indicates that the layoffs will include attrition and a focus on filling critical business positions. Boeing has stated that some employees will be eligible for severance pay, career transition services, and healthcare benefits for up to three months following their departure.

The announcement comes amid Boeing's plan to reduce its global workforce by approximately 10% in an effort to recover from lost revenues.

