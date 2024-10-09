BETHALTO - Boe Cato is a strong student with a positive attitude and impressive dedication to his studies and extracurricular activities.

For his accomplishments, Boe Cato is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Cato is a senior with big plans after graduation. But in the meantime, he stays busy at CM as a volunteer with ENCO. He enjoys helping during ENCO’s food drive. He also works in the Corner Cafe at Civic Memorial and has participated in Special Olympics for the past several years.

As a volunteer, worker and athlete, Cato shows a powerful commitment to Civic Memorial. He currently serves as Meadowbrook Mentor, meaning he helps other students navigate high school. This role requires leadership skills, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility, which Cato demonstrates every day.

Between school and all of his extracurriculars, Cato doesn’t have a ton of free time. But he enjoys playing video games, spending time with his friends and going swimming when he can.

He is very proud of his grades, which are excellent. He looks forward to graduating and starting his next chapter as a student at Lewis and Clark Community College. But in the meantime, Cato will have a wonderful and busy senior year alongside his fellow Eagles at CM.

“I have A's in all classes,” Cato said. “I’m going to Lewis and Clark Community College for construction.”

Congratulations to Boe for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

