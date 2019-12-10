Body Found Off Route 111 And Poag Road, Major Case Squad Activated
December 10, 2019 11:38 AM December 10, 2019 2:38 PM
Listen to the story
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
EDWARDSVILLE - A body was found at Illinois Route 111 and Poag Road in a nearby wooded area near a railroad track on Tuesday morning. The body was found near the warehouses.
The Major Case Squad has been called out to investigate. The case is in Edwardsville jurisdiction.
More Info to come.