TROY, MO. – The body discovered Monday close to Troy, Mo., has been positively identified as Jennifer Rothwell, St. Louis County Police confirmed Wednesday.

Beau Rothwell, Jennifer's husband, provided information that led police to her discovery. Her body was found at 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Beau Rothwell reported her as a missing person but after St. Louis County was able to get a search warrant, they found the carpet with large areas of blood in the underlying carpet pad. The carpet had been bleached and he Beau was charged with tampering with evidence, then he was also charged with second-degree murder after the investigation continued.

