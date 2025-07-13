ALTON — A body was discovered just after 1 p.m. Sunday, July 13, 2025, in a wooded area around Piasa Street and Market Street in Alton, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

The Alton Police Department responded to the scene and immediately called in detectives from the Investigation Division. The Madison County Coroner's Office was also contacted to assist with the case.

Article continues after sponsor message

A nearby neighbor discovered the body and contacted the police, who responded.

Alton Police officers set up crime scene tape around the wooded area.

Officials have not released further details about the identity of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More to come.

More like this: