COLLINSVILLE - A body was discovered in the Mississippi River on Saturday, March 12, and has been identified as 38-year-old, Mickey Heflin, from West Alton, Mo.

The cause of death is drowning and toxicology result are pending. If anyone has information regarding his last known whereabouts, please contact S/A Ben Koch with State Police at 618-589-2335.

At 12 p.m. on March 12, 2016, the body of a white male subject was found in the Mississippi River, near Venice, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

The body was removed from the river by the Madison Fire Department and transported to the Madison County Morgue. The death is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, and the Venice Police Department.

The body was described as a white male, 6’00 tall, 240 pounds, with multiple tattoos. One tattoo is the name “Zachary” on his upper left chest, and another tattoo reads “Family Forever” on his upper chest near his neck.

The public is reminded that criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in court beyond a reasonable doubt

More like this: