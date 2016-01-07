EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the identity of a man found dead Tuesday afternoon in Alton as Justin D. Joyce, 34 of Alton.

Joyce was discovered in the wooded area off of Washington Avenue, near East Elementary School Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred during recess for the fourth- and fifth-grade classes. Kristie Baumgartner, assistant superintendent of Alton School District 11, said during an outdoor recess, an East Elementary student noticed a deceased adult in an area adjacent to the playground.

The decedent appeared to have died as a result of hanging. At this time, the investigation has not yielded any evidence of foul play in association with the death.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Diondra Horner at 12:47 p.m., Jan. 6, 2016.

Joyce was a suspect in an Armed Robbery case at Casey’s General Store, 2530 East Broadway in Alton on Dec. 5. He was charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office Dec. 15 and bail had been set at $750,000.

Toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending at this time. The death remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department as well.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

