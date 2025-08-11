MADISON COUNTY - At 8:06 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, Madison County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of the Mississippi River near Interstate 270, regarding a report of a body found.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives met with employees from a construction company who directed law enforcement to a body floating at this location, Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido said later on Monday.

Madison County Sheriff's detectives and Madison County Coroner's Office investigators recovered the body, Chief Deputy Pulido said.

The investigation remains active, and attempts to identify the body are ongoing.

