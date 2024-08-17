EDWARDSVILLE - Boden Rives was a major contributor to the Montclaire Swim Club's boys and overall championship at the 62nd Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet July 21 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

Rives won the boys 13-14 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.06 seconds, was a part of the 200-yard medley relay team that finished second at 2:15.28, then came in second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.79, and finished the day as part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that came in second at 1:49.85.

It was a very successful meet for Rives, and during an interview that was conducted during the meet, he expressed his satisfaction about his accomplishments.

"I think I did pretty good," Rives simply said.

Just making it to the end of the season and competing in the league's championship meet was a great accomplishment for Rives, who had a good overall season, along with the rest of his Marlins teammates.

"I would say just making it here," Rives said, "to the end of the summer season. I cut a few times down."

As with many others, Rives was introduced to swimming at a young age, and he credited his parents for his start in the sport.

"My parents sent me into the pool, whenever I was three," Rives said. "because we lived on a lake. And they made me just learn to be around the water."

Since then, swimming has come very naturally to Rives, who has a number of goals he would like to achieve while being involved in the sport.

"I would like to swim in college," Rives said. "I think that would be fun. It would be fun to swim at Illinois State."

Looking back on what he and the Marlins achieved this summer season, Rives looks back onto many accomplishments, and the fact that everyone did his or her best throughout the campaign.

"I think our team did really good," Rives said. "I think everybody swam the best that they could of."

And he does feel very confident about his future in swimming, and what he could very well accomplish.

"Yeah, I'm pretty confident about stuff that could happen," Rives said.

