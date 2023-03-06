BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – For the second time this season, SIUE senior Jake Bockenstedt has been honored by the Ohio Valley Conference. Bockenstedt is the OVC baseball co-Pitcher of the Week. Bockenstedt shared the award with Eastern Illinois pitcher Ky Hampton.

The native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, turned in another strong start, opening SIUE's weekend series against Western Illinois.

After walking three hitters in the first inning, while also striking out the side, Bockenstedt settled in to work six shutout innings, allowing just a single hit. He retired the last 11 hitters he faced. Bockenstedt did not earn the win thanks to a late WIU comeback, before the Cougars won in 11 innings.

Bockenstedt is fifth in the OVC with a 2.16 earned run average and is tied for the league lead with 19 strikeouts.

This is the second weekly award for Bockenstedt, who earned the award on Feb. 20 following opening weekend.

The Cougars are off to the program's best start in 25 seasons. SIUE is 8-2. The 1998 team also began the year 8-2. The Cougars play host to SIU Carbondale in a 3 p.m. game Tuesday at Simmons Baseball Complex.

