EDWARDSVILLE – Katherine Bobinski-Boyd hit a three-run homer over the left field fence with one out in the bottom of the seventh as Edwardsville rallied from a 9-1 deficit to pull out a dramatic 11-10 win over Belleville West on Friday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Bobinski-Boyd’s homer climaxed a two-hit, four-RBI day for her, while Maria Smith had four hits and four runs, and Lexi Gorniak also drove in two on the day for the Tigers.

Bella Kreher set the tone for the whole game off the game’s third pitch, hitting a home run over the left field fence to give the Maroons a 1-0 lead. A double by Alieigha Cory and a single put runners on second and third, where an Emily Twellman sacrifice fly scored Cory to make it 2-0. Maria Smith scored on a single and an error to cut the West lead to 2-1.

West extended its lead to 3-1 in the second when a passed ball scored a run, then the Maroons went further ahead in the third on a three-run homer, and in the fourth, a two-run single by Cory and an RBI double by Twellman brought the lead to 9-1.

RBI singles by Smith and Bobinski-Boyd cut the lead to 9-3, then a two-run single by Gorniak made it 9-5 for West. A sixth-inning RBI single by Taylor Geluk made the score 10-5 for the Maroons, but the Tigers made it 10-6 in the bottom of the inning off of a leadoff home run by Smith.

It set up a dramatic home half of the seventh, and it started out with a lead-off double by Sydney Lawrence. One out later, Maci McNamee was hit by a pitch and Anna Hall walked to load the bases. Smith doubled to left to score Lawrence and McNamee, which set up Bobinski-Boyd’s game-winning homer over the fence in left on the first pitch, setting off a big celebration by the Tigers.

Sydney Webber struck out four in her four innings of work for Edwardsville, while Madison Zirkelbach fanned three for the Maroons.

The Tigers conclude the regular season 23-4, and will face an opponent to be determined in the IHSA Class 4A regional tournament next Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The Maroons end the regular season 13-10 and are at Alton in a regional matchup next Thursday in a 4:30 p.m. start.

Cody Dover also contributed to this story.

