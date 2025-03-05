COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 announced Bobby Wright has been named principal of Collinsville High School beginning in the 2025-26 school year. Mr. Wright is currently an assistant principal at CHS. The 2025-26 school year will be his 14th in Collinsville CUSD 10.

He served as CHS band director for nine years before becoming an assistant principal four years ago. Wright holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He is currently completing a superintendent certification and doctorate at SIUE.

He will succeed current principal, Dr. Daniel Toberman, who will leave Collinsville High School at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

“Mr. Wright is a hardworking and organized educator who values clear communication, structure and constant improvement. His energy will foster a positive, student-focused environment that benefits CHS and our communities,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich, “We are excited for Mr. Wright to lead CHS into the future.” Wright grew up in Maryville, Illinois, and has been a Kahok his entire life. He attended Maryville Elementary, North Junior High School and Collinsville High School. (more) Wright Named Collinsville High School Principal for 2025-2026 school year.

Many members of his family are also Collinsville graduates.

“My family has deep ties to Unit 10. My grandfather worked as a custodian at North Junior High when I was young. My mother recently retired as a secretary in the student services office, my sister is a secretary in the district and my wife is a teacher. “As a proud graduate of this district, I fully understand the responsibility I carry in helping shape the educational experience here. I am deeply committed to having a positive impact on the school system that has had such a significant role in my own life,” he says.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wright has an educational philosophy that is grounded in the belief that every student has the potential to achieve at high levels. He says the most rewarding aspect of his new role as principal is the opportunity to build positive relationships with students, parents, staff and the broader community.

“I am committed to fostering a dynamic learning environment that encourages students to become independent thinkers and problem-solvers,” he says, “I believe that all decisions and efforts must be driven by what is best for students, ensuring their academic, social, and emotional growth. Achieving these outcomes requires collaboration not only within the school and district, but also with all stakeholders in our community.”

Wright lives in Collinsville with his wife, son, and dog, Oskee, who is named after the University of Illinois fight song, “Oskee Wow Wow.” He enjoys spending time outdoors. In his free time, you will find him at the gym, at the park with his family or on a boat at Kinkaid Lake.

“I keep my passion for music alive by playing in local groups,” he says, “Most recently, I’ve had the pleasure of performing with the St. Louis Brass Band, where I reconnect with colleagues from my time as a band director.”

On becoming the next principal of Collinsville High School, Bobby Wright says, “My favorite Kahok quote works very well in describing my selection in this new role: ‘Once a Kahok. Always a Kahok.’”

Collinsville High School serves 1,800+ students in Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 located in Madison & St. Clair Counties in southwestern Illinois.

More like this: