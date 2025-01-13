BRIGHTON — Robert "Bob" Laverne Watson, an influential attorney and long-serving member of the Lewis and Clark Community College Board, died on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the age of 87.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1937, in Jerseyville. Watson lost his sight at the age of six. He attended the Illinois Braille and Sight Saving School, now known as the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired, in Jacksonville. He later graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois. He served as an inspiration for many others in the area who were blind.

Watson began his legal career working for the State Department in Washington, D.C., before returning to Illinois to work for the Illinois Attorney General. In 1972, he opened his own law office in Brighton, later establishing a branch in Bunker Hill.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, he served as the Village of Brighton’s attorney for 51 years and was a member of the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees for 44 years, including 39 years as chairman. The college recognized his contributions by naming the math building on campus in his honor.

Dr. Dale Chapman, a former president of Lewis and Clark Community College, remarked on Watson's impact, stating, "Bob provided board leadership that allowed a great institution to emerge that accomplished visionary outcomes for countless people over generations — a life very well lived and now we carry his values with us."

Watson is survived by his wife, Julia, whom he married on March 1, 1958, as well as four children and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.

Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

The funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, with burial to follow at Brighton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in Brighton. Condolences can be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.

