Bob Meyers rejoins SIUE men's tennis coaching staff

January 4, 2016 4:40 PM
Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE– SIUE men's tennis Head Coach Jason Coomer announced today that Hall of Fame Coach Bob Meyers will be returning to the coaching staff effective immediately.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Coach Meyers back to the sidelines," said Coomer. "Coach Meyers brings a wealth of success and information with him that he has compiled through his career which is evident in the championships he helped bring to SIUE."

Meyers, inducted into the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women's Tennis Collegiate Hall of Fame in 2014, was the architect of four consecutive NCAA Division II women's tennis titles for the Cougars.

"It's a neat closure to my tennis career in going back to where I started," said Meyers. "I started with Kent DeMars as his assistant coach."

DeMars led SIUE men's tennis to seven NCAA Division II titles from 1978 to 1984.

"I will be taking the knowledge I have gained over the years and hopefully applying it and assisting the men's team," Meyers said.

Meyers inaugurated the SIUE women's tennis program in 1979 and coached the team for 10 seasons. Under his leadership, the Cougars won four consecutive national titles from 1986 to 1989 with the final championship played at Forest Park in St. Louis with SIUE as the host institution. He also served as the men's tennis head coach from 1986 to 1989.

"Coach Meyers has been a staple around our program, and it is great for players to be able to learn from him both on and off the court," said Coomer. "Returning to the program as a coach has been something that started out as joking between the two of us around four years ago and got more serious as time went by."

Meyers has coached 32 players to All-American status at SIUE, including three NCAA singles champions and two NCAA doubles champions. Meyers was the NCAA Division II Coach of the Year for women's tennis in 1983 and later earned the same honor for men's tennis in 1988.

"By far this has been one of the toughest recruiting processes I have been through," joked Coomer, "but it is definitely worth it to bring coach out of retirement and back to the program. Bob is the face of SIUE tennis and embodies everything that we want our players to resemble both while they are here and as they move on to begin their professional careers."

The SIUE men's tennis team returns to action Jan. 23 against Abilene Christian in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

