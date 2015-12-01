GLEN CARBON — Retired Illinois State Police Lieutenant Bob Hulme hopes to gain a seat on the Madison County Board in Edwardsville’s District 17.

Hulme, a Republican, filed petitions Monday in the race for the seat held by current County Board member Ann Gorman, D-Edwardsville.

Hulme is a 35 year resident of Edwardsville, graduate of the University of Illinois, US Army veteran, and has raised a family of three sons. He served as the Madison County Republican Chairman and gained notoriety in a federal lawsuit Hulme vs. Madison County.

“In 2001, I led a federal lawsuit that ended a practice by Democrat political machine leaders to rig county board districts in Madison County,” Hulme said. “Even though we were successful exposing corrupt machine politics, almost 15 years later we still have a political machine running Madison County. Our county board members should be independent voices and not controlled in lock step with the political machine.”

Hulme says machine politics is costing Madison County taxpayers and created the environment for the criminal tax sales by former Treasurer Fred Bathon and the notoriety of being nationally known as a “judicial hellhole”.

“Just a few days ago I received in the mail a letter reminding me that our Madison County courts are looked at very negatively throughout the US, and our current county board member receives political donations from local trial lawyers," Hulme said. "If we want to get serious about having an ethical county government, we need to start with ethics and following the law in our county courts, and in the county board. Our current county board member votes with the political machine and that needs to end."

Hulme said he looks forward to cleaning up county government, and is committed to helping lower taxes and promote fiscal responsibility.

