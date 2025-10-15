CHICAGO - Bob Fioretti, a civil rights attorney and two-time Chicago alderman, announced his candidacy for Illinois Attorney General, positioning himself as a Republican challenger critical of the current officeholder’s ties to political insiders and donors.

Fioretti, who switched from the Democratic to the Republican Party several years ago, said the Democratic Party “abandoned family, faith, and fiscal responsibility,” prompting his change. He launched his campaign with a pledge to serve as “the people’s lawyer,” rejecting what he described as the influence of politicians, donors, and insiders on the Attorney General’s office.

“As your Attorney General, I will fight for common sense values we all share: standing up FOR crime victims instead of violent criminals, FOR our citizens instead of illegal aliens, FOR parents instead of teachers’ unions, and FOR taxpayers instead of corrupt politicians,” Fioretti said. He emphasized support for law enforcement and vowed to continue advocating for “safe streets, strong communities and thriving businesses.”

Fioretti criticized the current Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, for filing or joining numerous lawsuits against the federal administration, which Fioretti claims have demanded Illinois spend millions on undocumented immigrants and have sought to maintain policies allowing men to compete in women’s sports and what he called poorly run elections.

He also highlighted concerns about corruption, noting that Raoul accepted nearly $3 million from former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who recently reported to federal prison in connection with a bribery scheme involving Commonwealth Edison. Fioretti said Raoul also received nearly half a million dollars from Commonwealth Edison and its affiliates, as well as nearly $4 million from the governor, suggesting these financial ties compromise the Attorney General’s independence.

“The Attorney General accepted nearly half a million dollars from Commonwealth Edison, its affiliates, lobbyists or attorneys, including from nearly every one of the defendants in the Madigan bribery trial,” Fioretti said. “During Kwame Raoul’s time in office, the average Commonwealth Edison customer has seen their bill rise 265%. Illinois voters know the corruption didn’t end just because the Attorney General’s $3 million donor went to jail.”

Fioretti called for an Attorney General who prioritizes fighting crime, including gang activity in Chicago, over political interests. He said, “We need an Attorney General who fights the estimated 110,000 estimated gang members in Chicago as he does fighting a few hundred National Guardsmen.”

Fioretti concluded his announcement by pledging to “root out corruption, protect our most vulnerable, and restore integrity to a government that has lost its way,” and asked for voter support in his bid for Attorney General.

