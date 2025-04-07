Our Daily Show Interview! Beyond the Shelves: Spring Fun on the Way!

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District has several events planned for the next few weeks, from genealogy classes to line dancing lessons.

“We like to try to do something different,” explained Executive Director Mary Cordes. “We’ve got all kinds of things coming up.”

Hayner Library has partnered with Jacoby Arts Center and Lewis and Clark Community College’s YouthBuild program to construct little free art libraries. These libraries will operate like lending book libraries, but with art supplies. They will be scattered across the community and open to the public to take and trade art supplies, including art books.

Throughout April, community members can participate in the Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt, which will take participants through Alton and the library to find different items. For every item found, participants earn a raffle ticket for the chance to win a birdfeeder, a wicker swing chair, or a raised planter.

Also in April, the quarterly fine amnesty program invites patrons to return overdue items for no charge if they also donate a pet care or pet food item. Cordes explained that this program brings materials back to the library while also collecting donations for local organizations like 5As.

National Library Week is April 6–12, 2025. To celebrate, Hayner will host an art contest. They invite patrons of all ages to submit their drawings of a favorite book or book character. The community will judge each age group, and winners will receive prizes.

“This is drawing attention to the role that libraries play in communities and how integral they are to keeping a community vital,” Cordes said. “So to draw attention to that, we decided we were going to have a drawing contest. It’s called ‘Drawn to the Library: Celebrating National Library Week.’”

At 6:30 p.m. on April 8, 2025, community members can stop by Hayner Library in Alton Square Mall for “Compassionate Connections: Harp Music for the Soul.” This program invites harpist Amy Camie to perform and talk about the therapeutic benefits of music.

From 10–11:30 a.m. on April 10, the bimonthly Branching Out Genealogy Class will once again come to the Hayner Genealogy and Local History Library. This month, attendees will learn about “Sharing and Learning on Social Media,” with information about how to safely find and divulge information online in your genealogy research.

Cordes is especially looking forward to “Adventures with Audubon — Brian ‘Fox’ Ellis at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the Genealogy and Local History Library. This hourlong program will see Ellis impersonate naturalist John Audubon and share information about Audubon’s life and work. Cordes believes this event will be “really fun.”

This month’s Cookbook Book Club’s selection celebrates Cinco de Mayo, featuring the cookbook “The Mexican Vegetarian Cookbook” by Margarita Carrillo Arronte. Cordes explained that this program allows patrons to choose a recipe from the book, then bring in their dish for a potluck and conversation about cooking and baking.

“It’s a fun club,” she added. “It’s great for people who are really good cooks who like to share their knowledge with people who are just learning how to cook. You can kind of combine both people, and people meet up, and clearly they have a shared interest.”

On May 9, Kurt Smith will impersonate America’s third president for “An Evening with Thomas Jefferson” at the Genealogy and Local History Library. Smith, who works as the official Jefferson character in Colonial Williamsburg, will present a lecture and answer questions as Jefferson.

At 6 p.m. on May 14, 2025, patrons can check out a Bob Dylan Tribute, with blues guitarist Steve Vogel and storyteller Bob Case. This event will include music and information about the Folk Revival at the Alton Square library.

But Cordes is most looking forward to Family Line Dancing on May 21, 2025, at the Alton Square library. Michael Wooten from Effervescent Studios will offer four line dancing classes over the next few months.

“I am so excited about this,” Cordes said. “It’s just going to be a lot of fun. It teaches the latest line dances, preparing participants for upcoming outings with family and friends. We do want people to call us to register so we know how many people to expect, but yeah, it’s just something for the whole family to do.”

All of the Hayner Library programs are free, though registration is encouraged. You can register by calling 1-800-613-3163. For more information about the Hayner Public Library District, including a calendar of upcoming events, visit their official website at HaynerLibrary.org.

