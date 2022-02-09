Bob and MonicaOur Love Story:

The Couple: Bob & Monica from Wood River

Date Met/Started Dating: March 23, 1986

Briefly Describe First Date: Pere Marquette

Date Married: March 26, 1994

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Spending family time, Date night, watching dirt racing.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Relationships are 50/50 and always tell each other " I Love You."

 