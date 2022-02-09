Bob & Monica's Love Story
February 9, 2022 12:49 PM
Listen to the story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Bob & Monica from Wood River
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Date Met/Started Dating: March 23, 1986
Article continues after sponsor message
Briefly Describe First Date: Pere Marquette
Date Married: March 26, 1994
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Spending family time, Date night, watching dirt racing.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Relationships are 50/50 and always tell each other " I Love You."