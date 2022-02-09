Bob & Monica's Love Story Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Our Love Story: The Couple: Bob & Monica from Wood River Date Met/Started Dating: March 23, 1986 Article continues after sponsor message Briefly Describe First Date: Pere Marquette Date Married: March 26, 1994 Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Spending family time, Date night, watching dirt racing. Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Relationships are 50/50 and always tell each other " I Love You." Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending