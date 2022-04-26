Robert and Beverly May 11, 1957Robert (Bob) and Beverly (McNear) Moore of Godfrey will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on May 11, 2022.

Wedding vows were exchanged on May 11, 1957, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Alton with Father Croake performing the ceremony.

Bob retired from Canteen Vending Company after 40 years and Rolling Hills Golf Course after 20 years. Beverly retired from the Bank of Edwardsville with over 20 years and Rolling Hills Golf Course after 15 years.

Their children are Dana and Tony Armenta of California, Brian and Karen Moore of Godfrey, Kimberly and Frank Rothe of Brighton, Robert Moore of Godfrey, and Chris and Marilyn Moore of Wood River.

Bob and Bev are proud grandparents to nine grandchildren: Kristy (Mike) Pulley, Adam (Heather) Rothe, Hannah (Drew) Joehl, Jessica (Erik Jaffry, Patrick (Marisa) Moore, Laura Moore, Brittney (Kolby) Bissell, Kendall and Kelsey Moore.

They are also proud great grandparents to seventeen grandchildren: Koller, Kaden, and Merritt Moore; Ava and Samual Pulley; Alayna, Emmy, Lucy, Elijah, and Josie Rothe; Casper, Thomas, and Leah Joehl; Cooper and Otto Jaffry; Brynn and Emry Bissell.

