EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced the first case of coronavirus in Madison County on Tuesday night at a press conference.

Madison County's Toni Corona, director of public health, also spoke at the press conference.

She said the coronavirus situation is a very fluid situation and changing by the hour.

She recommended everyone wash their hands and stay at home as much as possible.

The man diagnosed with coronavirus is at home and doing well, Corona said.

Honestly, everything was done right by this man in this case, explained Corona.

"He decided he was supposed to seek medical attention when he discovered his symptoms and he did it," Corona said.

"This virus is doing everything we have been told it would do," she said. "She said those very old and chronically ill can suffer. Good hygiene, social distancing and following the various guidelines and avoiding a lot of public people can help the spread of this virus. We want you to practice the distancing and all the steps."

A key Corona said is not hanging out in large crowds.

"When we get down the road in 14 days, hopefully, we will have a manageable amount of cases we are working with," she said. "We all have to take responsibility for this and do what is in the interest of yourself and your community. We are going to get through this together."