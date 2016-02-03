ALTON – The OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation has announced Bluff City Grill as a Business Health Award winner.

The Business Health Award program, established by the OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation, recognizes area businesses that provide health and wellness programs for their employees. The award honors their ongoing commitment to promoting safe work environments and encouraging workers to live healthier lifestyles.

“We were really honored to get the award. It shows that our hard work is paying off,” said Cathy Gross, owner of Bluff City Grill. “We do everything to keep the atmosphere friendly and make it a place where people want to come to work.”

“As a team we take pride in keeping a clean and safe work environment, especially in the kitchen. Weekly, we clean air filters to minimize exposure of exhaust from kitchen equipment, and follow all health codes to ensure our employee safety,” said Phillip Strasser, head chef of Bluff City Grill.

Bluff City Grill supports employee well-being by providing health education, encouraging wellness principles and providing a supportive environment. Some of their initiatives include:

Personal safety information and training programs

Use eco-friendly cleaning products

Tobacco free workplace

Promotes employee health as a company value

Encourage employees to participate in wellness activities on breaks and before/after work

Align with federal and state health departments

“This award is a wonderful idea by the [OSF Saint Anthony’s] Foundation,” said Gross. “We think of each other as a family in this business, so we like to take care of each other. And it’s nice to be recognized by someone outside of the family.”

Interested business are required to fill out an application which is competitively scored on health education, supportive environments, integration of worksite wellness programs and available health screening options.

“Cathy is an entrepreneur that is learning the right way. She has worked her way up from waitress to business owner. A true success story,” said Monica Bristow, president of the RiverBend Growth Association and Chair of the Business Health Award. “By offering a unique menu, being involved in the community, doing special promotions and promoting a healthy workplace for her employees, she’s doing all the right things.”

Any business that would like to start implementing a health and wellness program is also encouraged to inquire. OSF Saint Anthony’s has a variety of health-wise options available for area employers.

For more information on the Business Health Award, please call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 463-5168. To download a nomination form, go to osfhealthcarefoundation.org/Alton.

Bluff City Grill, located on the edge of Downtown Alton, offers a classic dining room experience along with a relaxing Lounge Bar and “over 21” Sports Bar. Menu offerings are both exciting and diverse at a fair price. The Sports Bar offers live video gaming. The Kitchen is open for lunch and dinner, Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and both bars serve until 1 a.m. Call 618-433-8288, or visit http://www.bluffcitygrillalton.com/ to check the daily food and drink specials.

