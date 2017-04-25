JACKSONVILLE - The Bluff City Elite 12 and under softball team brought home a title with an unbeaten 6-0 mark this past weekend in the April Play the Turf ASA Tournament at Lenz Field in Jacksonville.

Bluff City Elite defeated the Tri-County Thunder 5-1 in the championship game.

Elite pitcher Lauren Lenihan struck out nine batters, giving up one run and a single hit while walking none.

The team members are all shown in photo above. Front row L-R: Chloe Segarra, Carli Foersterling, Madelyn Brueckner, Audrey Evola, Lauren Lenihan. Back Row L-R: Coach Lori Huggins, Lexy Riechmann, Kennedy Legendre, Olivia Goodman, Katie Peterson, Coach Eric Foersterling, Blythe Roloff, Tracy Scroggins, Coach Amanda Evola. Not pictured: Jillian Nelson.

The girls presently sport a 24-12 season.

"We have just started our spring season," Amanda Evola, head coach of the Bluff City Elite 12 squad, said. "It is our second first place in a tournament. This was a much bigger tournament than we won in Florissant back in September. I am super proud of them. This was a team effort. Everybody contributed and weren't going to let each other down."