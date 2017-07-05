The Bluff City Elite 12 and under fast-pitch softball team went 6-0 to win the USA Capital City Bat Blazer Tournament held at the Land of Lincoln Junior Olympic fields in Springfield, IL. this past weekend.

Bluff City defeated the Oly Fire, 12-0 in the championship game. Pitchers Lauren Lenihan and Kennedy Legendre combined to throw a no-hitter against the Fire. BC Elite outscored their opponents over the six-game run 57-12.

Team members and coaches involved in the tourney run were: Carli Foersterling, Audrey Evola, Blythe Roloff, Maddie Brueckner, Lauren Lenihan, Chloe Segarra. Back Row L-R: Coach Lori Huggins, Tracy Scroggins, Coach Eric Foersterling, Lexy Riechmann, Olivia Goodman, Katie Peterson, Coach Amanda Evola.