TROY — Bluey - The St. Jude Hero made an appearance at the Maryville Farmer’s Market recently, helping to raise $320 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through a purse raffle. The event took place at the market, which featured local farm products, baked goods, and handmade items.

Renee White won the purse raffle during the market’s gathering. Organizers praised the community’s support and emphasized the market’s dual role in promoting local vendors and supporting charitable causes.

Justin Kovarik of Troy, who portrays Bluey, described the evening as a great night in Maryville and noted the high demand for photos with the character at Troy Family Day. Kovarik, who is in his fourth year playing Bluey, said he has raised nearly $12,000 for St. Jude so far this year, following previous annual totals of $8,000 and $7,000.

“It is a wonderful charity,” Kovarik said. “I can’t imagine what the children and families go through when they have to undergo the necessary treatment. St. Jude operates in a very special way with an outstanding staff. I love the charity and my work with it.”

