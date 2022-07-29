ST. LOUIS – Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, has launched a 50/50 raffle and online auction to support the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

Raffle tickets are on sale now through Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. and can be purchased by going to stlouisblues.com/5050. Tickets are 314 for $90, 125 for $50, 50 for $25, 10 for $10, or 3 for $5.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early for a chance to win early bird prizes that will be drawn throughout the duration of the raffle. Early bird prize winners remain eligible to win the grand prize of 50 percent of the pot. Early bird prizes include a Niko Mikkola autographed game-used stick, an Alexey Toropchenko autographed game-used gloves, and a Vladimir Tarasenko autographed game-used stick.

All participants must be 18 years of age or older to play and must be located in Missouri or Illinois at the time of purchase. Winning raffle number will be announced online at stlouisblues.com and on Blues Social media.

In addition to the 50/50 raffle, fans can also support the United Way Flood Relief Fund by bidding on autographed, game-used sticks and gloves, as well as other Blues memorabilia from a variety of players, including Brayden Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly.

Fans can place their bids by visiting blues.givesmart.com or text BLUES to 76278. Bidding begins Friday, July 29 at 11am and ends, Friday, August 5 at 6pm.

All proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and auction will benefit the United Way's Flood Relief Fund to support recovery efforts for the metro area affected by heavy rains and flooding the week of July 25. Funds will go to support immediate and long-term recovery effort for impacted residents.

Blues for Kids has contributed more than $9.37 million to the St. Louis community since the charitable trust was first created in 1998.

