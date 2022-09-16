ALTON - For those who love bluegrass music, they are in for a special treat all day and night on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Lodge at Lovejoy. Several professional bluegrass acts will be on stage starting at noon Saturday at the Lovejoy location at 401 Piasa Street in Alton.

Russ Smith, the owner of the Lodge at Lovejoy and the highly successful Weddings and Event Center within the large Alton business, said it should be "great weather with a great lineup of bluegrass music people who play throughout the region."

"Tait Kelly will kick it off with Rick Wagner," Smith said. "Tait Kelly is organizing the event and does such a good job. He is also a great person to work with. He organizes and does a lot of shows throughout the area.

"It is a bluegrass event with a lot of singing, picking, and a lot of traditional down-home bluegrass. We did it last year and it turned out great, so it was an event we wanted to continue. I think we will do it annually and grow it and keep bringing in more and more talent to the area. This will go all day and into the night until 11 p.m."

Smith's Lodge at Lovejoy will operate through the fall and into the winter with an outside heated area. The Weddings and Events Center also has a lot of bookings for the fall and into the winter and is doing really well right now, Smith said. Smith is also the owner of Bossanova on Third Street in Alton and is quite an Alton entrepreneur with a creative business mind that has helped develop the area into something special.

"We are heated within the Lodge Bar and it is a great ski-lodge type of atmosphere," Smith said. "People love the atmosphere. We will be open all winter unless it is just bitter cold."

This is the full bluegrass band Saturday schedule at the Lodge at the Lovejoy:

The Bluegrass on the Banks will feature Tait Kelly and Rick Wagner at the start from 12 and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Kelly and Wagner will be followed by the following:

The Screeching Halts from 12:35 to 1:50 p.m.

Three Crooked Men from 2 to 3:10 p.m.

Pickin' Buds from 3:15 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.

Silvercreek Bluegrass from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As The Crow Flies from 6:20 p.m. to 7:35 p.m.

Riverbend from 7:55 p.m. to 9:25 p.m.

Old Salt Duo 9:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Food and Art Vendors will also be present inside.

The gate opens at 11 a.m. with a $20 entry fee. The entry fee after 5 p.m. is $15. Kids are free. Cash or Venmo are required ways of payment.