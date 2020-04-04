COLLINSVILLE - Blue Stream is providing some big steps throughout the region in combating viruses within the coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Stream, located at 850 Vandalia St., Collinsville, is a leader in the Metro East in creating a sterile environment and specializes in air and water purification.

The company’s UltraViolet product lines clean the air and water in the home and workspace by eliminating 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses that can be transmitted throughout living and work environments.

Blue Stream Services Inc. has provided indoor air and water quality products for years. With the onset of this recent pandemic, it is imperative that the public know there are products that can help them avoid contracting viruses while in their homes and workplaces. The use of ultraviolet light (UV) has been used for many years in hospitals, clean rooms, manufacturing and food processing facilities, and other places where keeping a sterile environment is necessary to the health of the public.

“These products are installed inside homes and offices where the air (and potential viruses) are circulated constantly. They are also used to treat the water we consume. These UV products are designed specifically for the size space they are conditioning without excess or harmful UV production.

“Especially now when people are confined to their homes, they are breathing the same air over and over. Blue Stream is trying hard to help make sure your air and water supply are sterilized and safe to ingest.” - John Pocuca, Blue Stream Services Inc. Operations Manager.

For more information, contact (618) 345-8622, Blue Stream is open during the pandemic.