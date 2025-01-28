BELLEVILLE — Sarah Herzing, the administrative supervisor of the Belleville Police Department, was honored with the Blue Light Award during the recent 32nd Annual SILEC/SIPCA Awards Banquet.

The award recognizes Herzing’s significant contributions to the department, where she oversees a team of four staff members responsible for supporting the operational effectiveness of police officers.

Herzing’s responsibilities include managing invoicing, handling memorandums of understanding, overseeing departmental finances, and reporting statistics. She also tracks officer leave and education, manages asset forfeiture funding and serves as the primary contact for Freedom of Information Act requests and subpoenas.

Herzing's leadership and dedication have made her a crucial figure within the department.

“Sarah is not only a manager but is seen as a mentor, a leader, and a pillar of reliability,” said the Belleville Police Department in a statement.

The Blue Light Award is a testament to Herzing's commitment and the vital role she plays in ensuring that officers can focus on their duties.

The Belleville Police Department expressed gratitude for her efforts and contributions to the organization.

