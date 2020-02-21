EAST ALTON - Blue Ice Creamery is hosting a day of celebration on Saturday, Feb. 22, to mark its first anniversary.

"Our actual anniversary is Sunday 2/23/20, however since we are closed on Sundays, we are celebrating Saturday," Kelley Shirley, a co-owner with her husband, Kyle.

"We’ll have some kid door prizes and there will be a coloring contest being judged by some of East Altons finest, including our very own Chief of Police."