CHAMPAIGN – A pair of East Alton-Wood River wrestlers were among a set of wrestlers who brought home medals Saturday in the IHSA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at Champaign's State Farm Center.

The Oilers' Zac Blosioli finished second to Shelbyville's Garrett Breachbill in the 152-pound Class 1A title bout, Blosioli dropping a 4-3 decision to finish 39-3 on the season. Drew Sobol also was defeated in the 106 third-place bout, falling to Rockford Lutheran's Josh Schrank 5-0.

Roxana's Jarod Foiles finished sixth at 132 to bring home a medal for the Shells, Foiles being pinned in 3:28 by Kankakee Bishop McNamara's Mason Sauseda in the fifth-place bout.

In Class 3A, Alton's Connor Broyles was eliminated in the second round of 132-pound wreslebacks Saturday, Broyles dropping a 3-1 decision to Hoffman Estates Conant's Danny Madonia.

Edwardsville's team season is still ongoing; the Tigers will take on New Lenox Providence in the Class 3A Mattoon Team Sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner advancing to next weekend's IHSA Class 3A Team State Tournament against the Fox Lake Grant-Wheeling winner at 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington. The semifinal meet is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, with the final set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

