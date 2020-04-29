Blood Needs Do Not Diminish During COVID-19 Pandemic, Several Drives Set Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — Even with shutdowns because of the coronavirus something that never stops - the need for blood. Joe Zydlo, external communications manager biomedical field marketing an communications for American Red Cross Blood Services, said with no known end date to the coronavirus fight, the American Red Cross is encouraging healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who still rely on transfusions. The need for blood for trauma patients, children battling cancer, mothers experiencing childbirth complications, patients with sickle cell disease and others continues. Donated blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days for red cells and just five days for platelets, so the supply must constantly be replenished. "One thing that hasn’t paused is the need for blood," Zydlo said. "Accidents and emergencies, childbirth complications and cancer treatments may still necessitate blood transfusions. The only source for those needed blood products is generous donors. "You can help ensure communities aren’t facing another health crisis on top of COVID-19 by reminding those who are healthy and feeling well that the need for blood continues." Make an appointment Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees. Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 1-15: Area

Madison Alton 5/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Rd 5/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Rd Edwardsville 5/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road 5/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025 5/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Hamel 5/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland 5/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr. Maryville 5/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ameren Illinois, 2600 N. Center Street _______________ Jersey Jerseyville 5/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Charity Christian Center, 300 Bluebird Lane _______________ Greene Carrollton 5/5/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street Greenfield 5/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Greenfield, 1152 NE 575 Street _______________ Bond Greenville 5/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street _______________ Clay Flora 5/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Public Library, 216 N. Main Street _______________ Clinton Breese 5/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street Carlyle 5/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Marys Parish Center, 1171 Jefferson Street _______________ Coles Charleston 5/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison _______________ Effingham Effingham 5/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/5/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave Teutopolis 5/5/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 106 North Plum _______________ Fayette Ramsey 5/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson Saint Elmo 5/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Conagra Foods, 1000 Brewbaker Drive Saint Peter 5/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Peter Village Hall, 201 W. Railroad St _______________ Jefferson Dix 5/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main Mount Vernon 5/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Salem Trinity United Methodist Church, 4212 Broadway 5/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3205 Broadway 5/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4113 North Tower Place _______________ Marion Centralia 5/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar Salem 5/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Apostolic Church of Salem, PO BOX 1206 _______________ Monroe Columbia 5/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 5/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 5/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 5/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street Waterloo 5/11/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 718 N. Market St. _______________ Montgomery Nokomis 5/12/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Louis Parish Center, East Union Street _______________ Randolph Chester 5/13/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Grade School, 650 Opdylke Street Evansville 5/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad _______________ Richland Olney 5/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut 5/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Holiday, 1300 South West Street _______________ Saint Clair Fairview Heights 5/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/5/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/7/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/14/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Millstadt 5/7/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave O Fallon 5/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Club Fitness O'Fallon, Illinois, 1234 Central Park Drive _______________ Washington Nashville 5/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand Missouri Franklin Union 5/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Christian Church of Union Mo., 150 Joel Ave. 5/11/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive 5/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Christian Church of Union Mo., 150 Joel Ave. 5/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Christian Church of Union Mo., 150 Joel Ave. 5/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Christian Church of Union Mo., 150 Joel Ave. Washington 5/7/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Krakow Blood Donation Center, 3021 Highway A, Suite 102 5/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Krakow Blood Donation Center, 3021 Highway A, Suite 102 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 5/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd Festus Article continues after sponsor message 5/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive 5/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive _______________ Lincoln Old Monroe 5/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 5th and Elm St. Troy 5/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J _______________ Montgomery High Hill 5/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Rd Montgomery City 5/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 318 Sturgeon _______________ Saint Charles O Fallon 5/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., City Light Baptist Church, 3400 Hwy K 5/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., City Light Baptist Church, 3400 Hwy K Saint Charles 5/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street Saint Peters 5/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 5/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 W Hwy D _______________ Saint Francois Bismarck 5/5/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive Bonne Terre 5/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Leadbelt Pentecostal Church, 602 Berry Rd. 5/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Leadbelt Pentecostal Church, 602 Berry Rd. Farmington 5/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd, 5/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd, 5/12/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street 5/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd _______________ Saint Louis Ballwin 5/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road 5/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road 5/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road 5/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road 5/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd. 5/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd. Bridgeton 5/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd Chesterfield 5/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/4/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/5/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/6/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/7/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/11/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/12/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/13/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/14/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Ellisville 5/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd. 5/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd. Fenton 5/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd 5/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd 5/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd Florissant 5/6/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/7/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/13/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/14/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Hazelwood 5/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Sanctuary, 965 Anglum Road Saint Louis 5/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/3/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Gathering United Methodist Chruch, 2360 McCausland, Ave. 5/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Gathering United Methodist Chruch, 2360 McCausland, Ave. 5/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, 1973 Craigshire Rd 5/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Rd. 5/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, 1973 Craigshire Rd 5/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Gathering UMC Clayton, 101 N. Bemiston Ave., 5/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., McKnight Crossings Church of Christ, 2515 S. McKnight Road, 5/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., McKnight Crossings Church of Christ, 2515 S. McKnight Road, 5/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Gathering UMC Clayton, 101 N. Bemiston Ave., 5/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., McKnight Crossings Church of Christ, 2515 S. McKnight Road, 5/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Webster Groves 5/4/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 5/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/5/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street 5/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/13/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue 5/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 5/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 5/7/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 4th Street _______________ Washington Potosi 5/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 300 Health Way How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending