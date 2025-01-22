Discover an exciting array of events happening in the area, showcasing everything from live music performances to community celebrations, offering something for everyone to enjoy. For a full listing of events, be sure to visit RiverBender Events.

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

Join the American Red Cross and the NFL for a life-saving opportunity at the Red Cross and NFL Blood Drive hosted at Delhi Baptist Church on January 24, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Delhi Baptist Church, 18151 Church Lane, Jerseyville, IL. This event invites football fans and donors to contribute during National Blood Donor Month and enter for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Blood is a perishable resource, and your donation could provide someone with a second chance at life.

Kick off the new year with community spirit at the Monthly Block Party for Good on January 24, 2025, at Soulcial Square in Alton. This event, hosted by Food is Love, will feature free groceries, delicious food truck meals, and health screenings offered by OSF Healthcare. It aims to foster community connections and hope while addressing food insecurity in innovative ways, making it a perfect outing for families and individuals alike.

Get ready for a sweet treat at the Dippin' Dots Grand Opening on January 25, 2025, at Tropical Sno & Lotus Energy in Edwardsville! Be among the first to enjoy this fun ice cream treat. The first 10 customers will receive a FREE small cup of Dippin’ Dots, and every purchase enters you into a special giveaway. Bring your family for a fun-filled day with exciting photo opportunities!

Celebrate the vibrant traditions of the Lunar New Year at the Lunar New Year Celebration at EXO Lounge on January 25, 2025, in Edwardsville. This lively event will feature a thrilling Chinese Lion Dance, delicious food and drink specials, and lucky red envelopes for the first 300 guests, symbolizing good fortune. Come dressed in red to invite prosperity and immerse yourself in the rich cultural traditions of the Year of the Snake!

Events on Jan. 24, 2025

Join Global Brew Tap House for their Annual Stout Celebration, Winter Warmer 2025, featuring an incredible lineup of rare and special dark beers all under one roof.

Bring your kids to the Wood River Rec Center for a fun-filled hour of gymnastics in a relaxed environment at the Homeschool Open Gymnastics event, perfect for kids aged 5 to 10.

Kick off the new year with community spirit at the Monthly Block Party for Good hosted by Food is Love at Soulcial Square in Alton, featuring free groceries, delicious food truck meals, and health screenings.

Don’t miss Emma Nobbe’s debut performance at Stagger Inn during the Emma Nobbe LIVE event, where you can enjoy guitar solos and classic hits.

Experience the joy of ice skating at the scenic Loading Dock Ice Rink during Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock, open from November to February.

Enjoy an evening of live music while dining at 1818 Chophouse during the Chris Rhein LIVE event, the perfect way to unwind with great food and music.

Join the Knights of Columbus for an exciting night of competition and fun at the 3rd Annual Charity Euchre Tournament, supporting the USO of St. Louis.

Gather your friends and family for a relaxing evening of live music at the Dade Farrar LIVE concert inside the cozy Cider Shed at Eckert’s Belleville Farm.

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Danny’s Irish Pub while enjoying live music at the R&N LIVE event, where fantastic tunes await you.

Get ready for a lively night at the Trixie Trio LIVE performance at Copper Fire, promising great music and a fun atmosphere.

Don’t miss Flipside’s debut performance at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge during the Flipside LIVE event, where great music and lively entertainment await.

Enjoy a night of country music with Dave Horton Country at the Wood River Moose Lodge, known for its friendly atmosphere and great food.

Kick off your Friday night with The BuzzTones at Alton VFW Post 1308 during the BuzzTones LIVE at Post 1308 event, supporting your local VFW.

Join Levi & McAtee for an intimate night of music at the Bakers & Hale patio, a crowd favorite you won’t want to miss.

Experience a quarterly stand-up comedy show hosted by Anthony Shafer at Tegans winter stand-up comedy show, bringing comedians from all over the country to Granite City.

Enjoy laughter and plot twists at the new play THE EXES, directed by Randy Manning, at the Alton Little Theater on selected evenings and matinees.

Events on Jan. 25, 2025

Join us for a fun-filled Kids Yoga class at River Bend Yoga in Alton, IL on January 25, 2025, designed specifically for children aged 5-13 to promote physical and mental health through engaging breath and movement practices.

Don't miss the Men’s Breakfast at The Bridge Church on January 25, 2025, where gentlemen can enjoy good food, fellowship, and inspiring testimonies in a welcoming environment in Alton, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

Experience a special winter edition of Yoga + Hike at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL on January 25, 2025, featuring a 30-minute hike followed by indoor yoga and hot coffee, perfect for rejuvenating your spirit.

Prove your chili skills at the Chili Pot Luck at Edwardsville Legion on January 25, 2025, where you can enter your best recipe and compete for judged and People's Choice awards in Edwardsville, IL.

Join us every Saturday through January at the Eagle Saturdays at the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, MO for exciting activities including live eagle meet & greets, guided walks, and crafts, all while enjoying the beauty of nature.

Unleash your creativity at the Writers Circle: Random Prompt at Hayner Library in Alton, IL on January 25, 2025, where writers of all levels can participate in guided discussions and receive constructive feedback.

Bring your little ones to learn new yoga poses at Yoga Time for Kids at the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall on January 25, 2025, designed for children aged 3-7 to help them relax and manage stress.

Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere at the 18th Annual Loop Ice Carnival in University City, MO on January 25, 2025, featuring mesmerizing ice sculptures, live demonstrations, and a community celebration of winter.

Explore the transformative practice of Reiki at the Reiki Level 1 Certification course at River Bend Yoga in Alton, IL on January 25, 2025, where you'll learn techniques for self-healing and energy connection.

Don't miss the Chili Pot Luck at Edwardsville American Legion on January 25, 2025, where you can taste an assortment of chilis and vote for your favorite while supporting the local community in Edwardsville, IL.

Ice skate with friends and family at Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL, open from November 23, 2024, to February 23, 2025, offering a fun winter activity by the scenic Mississippi River.

Join fellow paddlers and music lovers at the Mississippi Meanderings 2025 event at the National Great Rivers Museum in East Alton, IL on January 25, 2025, celebrating the cultural significance of the Mississippi River through music and community.

Get creative at the Chunky Blanket Class at Black Crow Designs in Alton, IL on January 25, 2025, where you'll create your own stylish blanket while enjoying a fun workshop atmosphere.

Support local schools while having fun at the Onesie Bar Crawl in Belleville, IL on January 25, 2025, featuring live music, pizza, and a chance to win prizes in a community celebration.

Immerse yourself in a night of art and community at the Kooliverse Night at The Conservatory in Alton, IL on January 25, 2025, featuring live music, poetry open mic, and local vendors.

Join the Hartbauer/McBride Memorial Foundation for a fun-filled evening at the 8th Annual Trivia Night at Post 1308 in Alton, IL on January 25, 2025, to support Bikers Helping Bikers while showcasing your trivia skills.

Savor delicious food and live country music at Back in the Saddle LIVE at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL on January 25, 2025, for an enjoyable evening of entertainment and good vibes.

Laugh away your winter blues with a new play at THE EXES at Alton Little Theater, running from January 24 to February 2, 2025, featuring a blend of comedy and unexpected twists.

Catch rising country star Ethan Carl LIVE! at Silver Creek Sports & Social in Belleville, IL on January 25, 2025, for a night filled with original music and classic country favorites.

Events on Jan. 26, 2025

Join the fun at Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock in Grafton, Illinois, where you can enjoy ice skating with friends and family alongside the scenic Mississippi River from November 23, 2024, to February 23, 2025.

Introduce your child to a fun and creative movement experience with Kids' Aerial Yoga at River Bend Yoga in Alton, where they can explore yoga fundamentals in a safe and playful environment.

Enhance your takedown skills at Judo for BJJ Session 2 at Strategic BJJ in Alton, designed for teens and adults looking to improve their game with expert techniques.

Don't miss out on the laughter and plot twists in THE EXES at Alton Little Theater, a comedy showing from January 24 to February 2, 2025, that promises to chase away the winter blues.

Enjoy an evening of live music with the Live Music Trixie Delight Duo at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on January 26, 2025, for a relaxing night filled with great tunes.

Spend your Sunday afternoon at Sunday Funday at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, featuring live music by Brennan Haug and a delightful happy hour to wind down your weekend.

Kick back at Fast Eddie's Bon Air with Nathan Sickmeier LIVE on January 26, 2025, for an interactive evening filled with crowd favorites and requests.

Embrace the transformative energy of the New Moon in a New Moon Sound Bath and Guided Meditation at River Bend Yoga in Alton, where you can reset and recharge through soothing sound healing.CJ Nasello also contributed to this story.

More like this: