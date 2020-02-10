O'FALLON– HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in conjunction with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, February 13 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the SLU Conference Room at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon, IL.

Anyone attending the drive should park near the hospital’s Outpatient entrance and enter the building using the Outpatient entrance, which is noted with a blue “Outpatient” sign. Additional directional signs will be posted to lead guests to the conference room, located on the fourth floor.

As ‘thank you’ MVRBC will provide all donors with voucher for a short-sleeve St. Patrick’s Day shamrock t-shirt.

To schedule a donation time call MVRBC at 866-GIVE-BLD (866-448-3253) or log on to www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use Sponsor Code: 10155. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are suggested. A photo ID is required to participate, and it is encouraged that all donors get a good night’s sleep and eat a sustaining meal and hydrate well before donating.

A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All person’s age 17 and up (or 16 with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. A full list of donor eligibility guidelines may be found at http://www.bloodcenter.org/donate-blood/donating-blood/donor-eligibility.aspx.

