Blood Donations Urged Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Upcoming Holidays Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Nov. 5, 2020) —The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood or platelets and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season. The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak. Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Crossby downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. In thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last Important COVID-19 information for donors The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance. Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30: IL Bond Mulberry Grove 11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street _______________ Christian Pana 11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell _______________ Clay Flora 11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street Louisville 11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street _______________ Clinton Beckemeyer 11/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street Breese 11/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street New Baden 11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street _______________ Coles Charleston 11/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St Charles Borromeo - Extra, 921 Madison 11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unique Suites Hotel, 920 West Lincoln Ave Mattoon 11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue _______________ Crawford Palestine 11/30/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street Robinson 11/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Good Samaritan Occupational Health and Acute Care, 1404 East Main Street _______________ Effingham Edgewood 11/20/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Harvest United Methodist Church, 1661 N. Hwy 37 Effingham 11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette 11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave Mason 11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37 _______________ Fayette Ramsey 11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, East 5th Street Vandalia 11/24/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zimmerman's Greenhouse, 1386 East 1050 Avenue _______________ Greene Carrollton 11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street Greenfield 11/18/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E Street _______________ Jasper Newton 11/29/2020: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane _______________ Jefferson Bluford 11/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Ruritan Club, 814 6th Street Mount Vernon 11/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Will Baptist Church, 2610 Logan 11/23/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Medline Industries, 210 North 10th Street 11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coram Deo Classical School, 1600 Salem Opdyke 11/16/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Opdyke Baptist Church, 9208 North Opdyke Lane _______________ Jersey Grafton 11/28/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr _______________ Madison Alton 11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3800 Homer Adams Pkwy Bethalto 11/18/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. Collinsville 11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia Edwardsville 11/19/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr. 11/19/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main 11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr Highland 11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane 11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St Maryville 11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459 11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459 _______________ Marion Centralia 11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Community Youth Center, 1224 E. Rexford St _______________ Monroe Columbia 11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 11/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 11/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way, PO Box 617 11/24/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd. 11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center, Valmeyer 11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Catholic, 101 S. Meyer Waterloo 11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main _______________ Randolph Evansville 11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way Red Bud 11/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street _______________ Richland Noble 11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church-Shiloh, 775 North Green Mount Road Fairview Heights 11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/19/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Marissa 11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street New Athens 11/18/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street Shiloh 11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp _______________ Shelby Shelbyville 11/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West North 6th _______________ Washington Ashley 11/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street Okawville 11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Barbara Parish, 305 North Front Street, PO Box 106 MO Crawford Cuba 11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Recklein Auditorian, 202 N. Crawford Cuba 11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Recklein Auditorian, 202 N. Smith St. _______________ Franklin Pacific 11/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverbend Middle School, 2085 Highway N 11/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St. Sullivan 11/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, Highway 185 and Springfield Road 11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, Highway 185 and Springfield Road Union 11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington Washington 11/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/18/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 110 East 14th Street 11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/25/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd. Crystal City 11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive Festus 11/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way 11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street Herculaneum 11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvets Post, 690 Joachim Ave Imperial 11/17/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia _______________ Lincoln Troy 11/25/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln County Council on Aging, 1380 Boone St. _______________ Saint Charles O Fallon 11/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 11/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 11/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway 11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 11/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2310 Technology Drive 11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave Saint Peters 11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center _______________ Saint Clair Lowry City 11/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Boy Scout Hall, 2740-2998 State Hwy A _______________ Saint Francois Bonne Terre 11/30/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road Desloge 11/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 12 N. Lincoln Street Farmington 11/22/2020: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long 11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch _______________ Saint Louis Affton 11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd. 11/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd. Ballwin 11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Range – St. Louis West, 14803 Manchester Road 11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail Chesterfield 11/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/18/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/19/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/25/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Clayton 11/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pierre Laclede Center, 7733 Forsyth, Suite 295 Eureka 11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109 Florissant 11/18/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/19/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/25/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Manchester 11/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, 517 Weidman Rd Richmond Hts 11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave Saint Louis 11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue 11/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road 11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave 11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Ritz- Carlton, St Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza 11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmers Insurance - The Curtis Agency, 11780 Manchester Rd, Ste 101 11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Town and Country 11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40 11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40 Wildwood 11/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109 11/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue 11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street 11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd _______________ Sainte Genevieve Bloomsdale 11/29/2020: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane Sainte Genevieve 11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive _______________ About blood donation Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.