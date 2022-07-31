ST. LOUIS — Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Fuel up on us

As blood and platelet donations drop, gas prices have reached all-time highs in the U.S. As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

IL

Bond

Greenville

8/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bond County Health Department, 1520 South 4th Street

_______________

Calhoun

Hardin

8/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 19899 Illinois River Road

_______________

Christian

Moweaqua

8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lions Club, 415 North Main Street

_______________

Clay

Flora

8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

_______________

Clinton

Albers

8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Albers American Legion, 600 N Bertha Street

Carlyle

8/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carlyle High School, 1461 12th street

Hoffman

8/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue

_______________

Coles

Charleston

8/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street

8/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., HOME CHURCH, 2350 East Madison

Mattoon

8/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

8/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road

_______________

Crawford

Oblong

8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

Neoga

8/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut Ave

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

8/2/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/3/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/4/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/9/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/10/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/11/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

_______________

Fayette

Saint Elmo

8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40

_______________

Jasper

Newton

8/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

Wendelin

8/1/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

_______________

Jefferson

Belle Rive

8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main Street

Mount Vernon

8/4/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

_______________

Macoupin

Shipman

8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

Staunton

8/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus 2197, 20631 Staunton Road

_______________

Madison

Alton

8/4/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

8/10/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mary School, 536 E. 3rd St.

8/11/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave,

Bethalto

8/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 196 South Moreland Road

Collinsville

8/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E Main St

Edwardsville

8/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd

8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trace on the Parkway Apartments, 6150 Trace Pkwy Dr

Glen Carbon

8/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department - Station 1, 199 South Main Street

Granite City

8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Royal Banks of Granite City, 3600 Nameoki Rd

Highland

8/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St

Troy

8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd.

_______________

Marion

Kinmundy

8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street

Patoka

8/10/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 543, North Washington

Salem

8/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Parish Center, 812 West Main

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

8/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison

_______________

Randolph

Evansville

8/3/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.

Sparta

8/2/2022: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

8/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Richland

Olney

8/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Caseyville

8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd

Fairview Heights

8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/2/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/3/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/4/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/5/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/9/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/10/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/11/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Shiloh

8/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

8/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive

MO

Crawford

Bourbon

8/1/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street

Cuba

8/1/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St.

8/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Wallis Oil, 106 East Washington Street

_______________

Franklin

New Haven

8/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 607 Maupin Drive

Pacific

8/8/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.

Sullivan

8/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony Church and School, 201 W Springfield Rd,

8/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 444 Beeman

Union

8/12/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

8/2/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

8/3/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

8/9/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

8/10/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 6890 Hwy 100

8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

8/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Rd.

8/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

Crystal City

8/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

Desoto

8/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvet Post 48, 1075 Amvets Dr

Festus

8/10/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

High Ridge

8/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 2455, 2808 old Hunning Rd.

_______________

Lincoln

Silex

8/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Millwood Knights of Columbus, 24 St. Alphonsus Rd.

Troy

8/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toyota Manufacturing Missouri, 100 Cherry Blossom Way

8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J

_______________

Montgomery

High Hill

8/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Rd

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

8/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

8/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever

Saint Charles

8/2/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 1975 Old Hwy 94 South

8/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive

8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of St Charles Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl

Saint Peters

8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/2/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/3/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/4/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/5/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/9/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/10/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

8/1/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Drive

8/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

8/5/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

8/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

Ballwin

8/5/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd

Chesterfield

8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd.

8/2/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/3/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/4/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/5/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/9/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/10/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/11/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., DOT Foods, 17050 Baxter Rd

8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur

8/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road

Fenton

8/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,

Florissant

8/3/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/4/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

8/3/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor

8/14/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

Saint Louis

8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/2/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/3/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

8/4/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/5/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Maplewood, 3256 Laclede Station Road

8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Congregational Church of Webster Groves UCC, 10 W Lockwood Ave,

8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/7/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd

8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Rock Church of St. Louis, 9125 Manchester Rd

8/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mark Catholic Church, 4220 Ripa Avenue

8/9/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/9/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John Paul II, 4980 Heege Rd

8/10/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/11/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Subaru, 10100 Watson Rd

8/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Shrewsbury

8/1/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/2/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/3/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

8/3/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/4/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/5/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/9/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/10/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 1200 Market Street

8/10/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/11/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

8/11/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/15/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Stephen Protomartyr, 3949 Wilmington

8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

8/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Our Lady Help of Christians, 13370 MO-32,

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Scenic Regional Library - Warrenton Branch, 912 S Highway 47

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.?

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

