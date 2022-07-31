Blood and Platelet Donors Needed Now To Help Prevent Seasonal Blood Shortage Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage. The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now. “This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.” Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Fuel up on us As blood and platelet donations drop, gas prices have reached all-time highs in the U.S. As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.* Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15: IL Bond Greenville 8/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bond County Health Department, 1520 South 4th Street _______________ Calhoun Hardin 8/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 19899 Illinois River Road _______________ Christian Moweaqua 8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lions Club, 415 North Main Street _______________ Clay Flora 8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343 _______________ Clinton Albers 8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Albers American Legion, 600 N Bertha Street Carlyle 8/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carlyle High School, 1461 12th street Hoffman 8/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue _______________ Coles Charleston 8/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street 8/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., HOME CHURCH, 2350 East Madison Mattoon 8/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue 8/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road _______________ Crawford Oblong 8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range _______________ Cumberland Greenup 8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street Neoga 8/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut Ave _______________ Effingham Effingham 8/2/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 8/3/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 8/4/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 8/9/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 8/10/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 8/11/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave _______________ Fayette Saint Elmo 8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40 _______________ Jasper Newton 8/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren Wendelin 8/1/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane _______________ Jefferson Belle Rive 8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main Street Mount Vernon 8/4/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road _______________ Jersey Jerseyville 8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie _______________ Macoupin Shipman 8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St. Staunton 8/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus 2197, 20631 Staunton Road _______________ Madison Alton 8/4/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive 8/10/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mary School, 536 E. 3rd St. 8/11/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave, Bethalto 8/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 196 South Moreland Road Collinsville 8/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E Main St Edwardsville 8/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd 8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trace on the Parkway Apartments, 6150 Trace Pkwy Dr Glen Carbon 8/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department - Station 1, 199 South Main Street Granite City 8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Royal Banks of Granite City, 3600 Nameoki Rd Highland 8/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St Troy 8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd. _______________ Marion Kinmundy 8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street Patoka 8/10/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 543, North Washington Salem 8/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Parish Center, 812 West Main _______________ Monroe Columbia 8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street _______________ Montgomery Litchfield 8/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison _______________ Randolph Evansville 8/3/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St. Sparta 8/2/2022: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street Steeleville 8/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester _______________ Richland Olney 8/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street _______________ Saint Clair Caseyville 8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd Fairview Heights 8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/2/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/3/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/4/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/5/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/9/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/10/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/11/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Shiloh 8/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street _______________ Washington Nashville 8/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive MO Crawford Bourbon 8/1/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street Cuba 8/1/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St. Article continues after sponsor message 8/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Wallis Oil, 106 East Washington Street _______________ Franklin New Haven 8/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 607 Maupin Drive Pacific 8/8/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St. Sullivan 8/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony Church and School, 201 W Springfield Rd, 8/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 444 Beeman Union 8/12/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive Washington 8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 8/2/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 8/3/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 8/9/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 8/10/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 6890 Hwy 100 8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 8/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Rd. 8/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd Crystal City 8/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive Desoto 8/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvet Post 48, 1075 Amvets Dr Festus 8/10/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive High Ridge 8/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 2455, 2808 old Hunning Rd. _______________ Lincoln Silex 8/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Millwood Knights of Columbus, 24 St. Alphonsus Rd. Troy 8/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toyota Manufacturing Missouri, 100 Cherry Blossom Way 8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J _______________ Montgomery High Hill 8/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Rd _______________ Saint Charles O Fallon 8/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 8/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Saint Charles 8/2/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 1975 Old Hwy 94 South 8/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive 8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of St Charles Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl Saint Peters 8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/2/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/3/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/4/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/5/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/9/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/10/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center _______________ Saint Francois Farmington 8/1/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Drive 8/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd, 8/5/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd 8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd _______________ Saint Louis Affton 8/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd. Ballwin 8/5/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd Chesterfield 8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd. 8/2/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/3/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/4/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/5/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/9/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/10/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/11/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., DOT Foods, 17050 Baxter Rd 8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur 8/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road Fenton 8/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd, Florissant 8/3/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 8/4/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 8/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Kirkwood 8/3/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor 8/14/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams Saint Louis 8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/2/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/3/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 8/4/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/5/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Maplewood, 3256 Laclede Station Road 8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Congregational Church of Webster Groves UCC, 10 W Lockwood Ave, 8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/7/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd 8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Rock Church of St. Louis, 9125 Manchester Rd 8/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mark Catholic Church, 4220 Ripa Avenue 8/9/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/9/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John Paul II, 4980 Heege Rd 8/10/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/11/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Subaru, 10100 Watson Rd 8/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Shrewsbury 8/1/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 8/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/2/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/3/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St 8/3/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/4/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/5/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 8/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/9/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/10/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 1200 Market Street 8/10/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/11/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 8/11/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 8/15/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Stephen Protomartyr, 3949 Wilmington 8/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 8/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Our Lady Help of Christians, 13370 MO-32, _______________ Warren Warrenton 8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Scenic Regional Library - Warrenton Branch, 912 S Highway 47 Blood drive safety The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.? How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.