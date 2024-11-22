ALTON - Food Is Love will host their free monthly block party from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. today, Nov. 22, 2024.

Located in the “Soulcial Square” — the parking lot next to the Salvation Army in Alton — the Block Party for Good offers free groceries and hot meals to community members. There are no residency or income requirements to receive food. Community members can stop by the Soulcial Square any time during the block party until they run out of food.

“Our Block Party for Good is more than just a food distribution event — it’s a gathering of love, support, and connection,” said John Michel, President of Food is Love. “We want to ensure everyone in our community has access to nutritious food while enjoying the warmth and joy of fellowship.”

The block parties are scheduled for the last Friday of every month. Hosted by AltonWorks, Food Is Love and Currency of Caring, the events offer food and information about local resources and services.

The block parties center around the idea that resources can meet community members where they’re at. Food trucks provide free hot meals, and a truck with the St. Louis Area Foodbank provides groceries. This is one of many initiatives sponsored by Food Is Love to fight food insecurity.

“We come in, we deliver hot food, we provide free groceries, no questions asked, produce and everything,” Michel explained. “It’s challenging to build infrastructure at places where people can get to them consistently, so we said, ‘Hey, what if we use the power of mobility?’ We started with the food truck movement to effectively replace soup kitchens, but we said, ‘What if we can start to layer in a whole series of services, increasing the access to the things people need?’”

For more information about the Block Party for Good, click here. If you are experiencing food insecurity, check out this article on RiverBender.com for more resources.

