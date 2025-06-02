Our Daily Show Interview! Jason Fraizer: Minds Eye Radio- Beep Ball World Series Set July 20-25th

CASEYVILLE/EDWARDSVILLE - A local organization will host the National Beep Baseball Association World Series for blind and visually-impaired baseball players.

MindsEye Radio, an organization that works with blind and visually-impaired community members in the St. Louis area, will sponsor the world series from July 20–25, 2025, at Glen-Ed West Soccer Complex in Edwardsville and Reiniger Memorial Soccer Park in Caseyville. Beep baseball players from across the country will travel to the region to compete.

“What we do at MindsEye, we translate vision to audio to build a more inclusive community for those in the blind or visually-impaired community,” explained President Jason Frazier. “It’s called beepball because the ball actually beeps. I was just fascinated by all the aspects of this sport…[In traditional baseball,] all these things are so visual. And here’s a sport, America’s pastime, that is played without the use of vision at a very high level.”

In addition to sponsoring local beepball team the Gateway Archers, MindsEye Radio reads newspapers, magazines, books, ads and more for blind or visually-impaired folks. They also host podcasts by blind podcasters. You can stream MindsEye Radio at their official website or on their app.

But the organization now also rallies behind the Gateway Archers. They regularly host beepball tournaments, and this is their second year hosting the National Beep Baseball Association World Series.

Article continues after sponsor message

Frazier explained that beepball is played a little differently than traditional baseball. The pitcher, who is sighted, is trying to make contact with the batter. The ball beeps so the batter can hit it, then run to one of the bases. Once the ball is hit, sighted spotters call out “zones” on the field where the ball has landed. The outfielders try to locate the ball and strike out the batter before they make it on base.

Frazier noted that it’s been a lot of fun to support the Gateway Archers and engage with beepball. He said MindsEye Radio is committed to the sport, and he is pleased to be a part of it.

“Yeah, we kind of went all in. But it’s the joy of seeing those guys compete and seeing the other players. When we’re competing, I’m such a fan of some of the players out there that have competed at such a high level and do some amazing things in the field,” he said. “It’s just cool to be around the community, too.”

Looking ahead to the World Series, MindsEye Radio still needs sponsorships and volunteers. Sponsors will help them manage the guide dog daycare, provide transportation for players, and more. They also need 91 volunteers every day from July 20–25 to support the program.

Frazier noted that a lot of volunteers return because beepball is “addicting.” He hopes to see a lot of new and familiar volunteers throughout the week.

“They keep coming throughout the week because they kind of just got the bug,” he laughed. “They want to be around. The jobs are pretty easy to do, but they’re important to do for the games to make sure that we run everything without a hitch for the players throughout that week.”

For more information about the National Beep Baseball Association World Series, including how to sponsor or volunteer during July 20–25, 2025, visit the official webpage. To learn more about MindsEye Radio and their work for the blind and visually-impaired community, check out their official website at MindsEyeRadio.org.

“We talk about building a more inclusive community,” Frazier added. “It’s not only making sure people know what's going on in the community through the radio side or being out there on the baseball field or even going to an audio description event. It’s being a part of the community as a whole and knowing what’s going on and being included in events that normally people wouldn’t be included in. It’s a special thing, something that we take for granted. Seeing people get to have those opportunities has just been amazing for me in my 13 years at MindsEye.”

More like this: