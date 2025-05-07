GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s inaugural Blazer Con drew fans and community members to campus for an unforgettable day of fun, fandom and connection across sci-fi, fantasy, comics, and pop culture.

The convention, held from 1-8 p.m., Saturday, April 12, saw a turnout of around 700 students, team members and community members. Con attendees shopped with local vendors, enjoyed delicious food options, and engaged in friendly conversations about their favorite fandoms.

“It was truly incredible to see the community come together and celebrate the things they love,” said Blazer Con director and LC Media Specialist Jared Smilack. “Everyone had a blast, from the cosplay contest to the diverse range of vendors. The sense of community was electric, and that’s exactly what we hoped to create with Blazer Con.”

One of the major highlights of the day was the cosplay contest, which took place at 3 p.m. and attracted some of the best-dressed fans, competing with their creativity and craftsmanship. The first-place winner took home a $75 prize and two weekend passes to Anime STL, generously donated by Anime STL.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We want to thank Anime STL for the amazing prize and Curvy Kitty Cosplay for organizing such a great contest,” Smilack added. “Their support was essential in making the contest a huge success.”

Throughout the day, attendees had the chance to explore various vendor booths, which offered everything from unique collectibles to fan art and comics. The event also featured Dungeons and Dragons, video game tournaments, and informational panels, further cementing Blazer Con as an immersive experience for fans of all ages.

“We’re thrilled with how everything came together,” Smilack said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout, and we are already looking forward to making next year’s event bigger and better.”

Blazer Con was made possible through the tireless efforts of the Blazer Con team and the Marketing & PR team, whose dedication ensured the event’s success.

Next year’s convention will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

More like this: