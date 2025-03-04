ALTON - Flock Food Truck Park and Bar is launching a cosmic culinary competition to find the next "Shuttle Chef" for its iconic Space Shuttle Café, a converted WWII-era McDonnell-Douglas DC-3 aircraft that serves as a stationary food truck in Alton's vibrant food scene.

This extraordinary opportunity invites passionate food entrepreneurs to take command of the world's only street-legal DC-3 airplane, transformed into a fully equipped commercial kitchen and painted in NASA Space Shuttle theming. The selected chef will operate the Space Shuttle Café from April 18th to November 2nd, 2025, with the chance to showcase their unique culinary vision.

"The Space Shuttle Café represents a truly one-of-a-kind culinary platform," said Laura Windisch, General Manager at Flock. "We're not just offering kitchen space—we're providing a launchpad for culinary innovation that comes with its own built-in audience and fascinating history."

The Opportunity Includes:

Full access to a completely equipped commercial kitchen

Prime location within the popular Flock Food Truck Park and Bar

Health permit, commissary kitchen access, utilities, and basic supplies

A platform with built-in marketing appeal due to the vehicle's unique history and appearance

Application Details:

Application Deadline: March 9th, 2025

Interview and Selection Process: March 10th-21st, 2025

Winner Announcement: March 24th, 2025

Season Duration: April 18th to November 2nd, 2025

Monthly Rent: $1,500 with revenue sharing structure

The Space Shuttle Café has a storied history that stretches back to World War II. After serving as an aircraft, it was rescued from a scrap pile in the 1970s by H.L. "Smokey" Rolland, who mounted it on a school bus frame. Later owners Robert and Heike Pfeiffer transformed it into "The Smile Shuttle" with NASA-inspired aesthetics, touring events across Europe. Following years in the Mojave Desert, it was restored as a food truck, underwent a complete renovation into a commercial kitchen, and eventually found its permanent home at Flock Food Truck Park.

Aspiring chefs and food entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply for this unique opportunity to elevate their culinary careers to stratospheric heights.

About Flock Food Truck Park and Bar

Flock Food Truck Park and Bar is Alton's premier destination for diverse culinary experiences, featuring a rotation of food trucks in a vibrant community setting.

