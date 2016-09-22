ALTON – Graduates from around the area of the Class of 1960 to 1969 are encouraged to head downtown between 6 and 11 p.m. this Saturday night for the Sixth Annual All 60’s Class Party Sock Hop.

Held each year at Mac’s Time Out Lounge in Downtown Alton, graduates from across the Riverbend join together in a night of reminiscing, dancing, celebration and having a great time reliving the glory days of high school.

In an extremely generous move by the organizers, guests to the party are encouraged to bring new socks of all sizes to donate to local charities.

“This is the first year we’ve turned it into a community drive. The socks will be given to Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army and Oasis Women’s Center to help warm the feet of the homeless and the less fortunate,” Cathy (Scoggins) Weirich said.

“Last year we saluted veterans,” Peggy Voumard said, “It was a huge party.”

Started in 2011 on the AHS Class of 1967 Facebook group, a conversation began about how many of their classmates had passed away. The question of “why must we wait every five or ten years for a class reunion” popped into one of the user’s minds. Since there were other classes in the decade that had lost several of their classmates as well, the group decided to throw a party and extend the invitation to those who had graduated during the 1960’s entirely.

“It became a party for anyone from 1960 to 1969,” Weirich said.

“But we fudge,” Voumard added.

Weirich and Voumard, with the help of Theresa Judkins Powell, Linda Harder Basden and Carol Forsythe Mohme, begin planning the party as early as April to make sure that the word spreads beyond the Facebook group to those who do not use social media or those who have moved away from the area.

The five organizers encourage those who did not graduate in the 1960’s, but knew someone who did to come on down and join in on the fun.

“Anymore, we have people from Bethalto, or the Class of 1955, or in the 70’s,” Weirich said. “A lot of times, the ones who graduated in the 70’s had brothers and sisters who graduated in the 60’s, so they knew everybody. It’s pretty much an open party.”

The band Nightlife is back by popular demand to serve as the night’s entertainment on the bandstand. Classic cars, cash prize giveaways, roving photographers and the company of lifelong friends will ensure that the party will be a blast from the past.

Those who are in town at 6 p.m. on Friday night are encouraged to head down to Chez Marilyn’s for the AHS Class of 1967 Warm Up Party. The Smokin’ Oldies will be playing 50’s and 60’s music for everyone who wants to mingle before the big night.

