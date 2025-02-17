By COLIN FEENEY

MT. VERNON - Emily Blanchard won the individual championship with a six-game series of 1,366. while Mascoutah won the team championship of the IHSA girls bowling Mt. Vernon sectional Saturday morning and afternoon at Nu Bowl Lanes in Mt. Vernon.

The Indians won with a team total of 5.768. with O'Fallon placing second at 5,636. Collinsville was third at 5,395, and Salem was fourth, claiming the last team berth for state, at 5,241. Belleville East was fifth at 5,208, Trenton Wesclin finished sixth at 5,200, Breese Central came in seventh with a 5,296, in eighth place were the host Rams at 4.991, ninth place went to Highland at 4,969. and Herrin rounded out the top ten with a 4,701. Anna-Jonesboro was 11th with a 4,688, and Metropolis Massac County finished 12th with a 4,064.

Blanchard won the individual championship, with Sidnee Nelson of Herrin second at 1,265, third place went to Athena Martin of the Panthers, with a six-game set of 1,235, Grace Wilson of Wesclin was fourth with a 1,234, and rounding out the top five was Salem's Willow Amburgey, who shot a 1,206. Going to state as individuals are Nelson, Wilson, Olivia Hemmerle of the Lancers, who had a 1,168, Lynn Shirley of Breese Mater Dei Catholic, who fired a 1.150, and Maddie Brandenburger of Columbia, who came up with a 1,139.

To go along with Blanchard's 1,386 series, the Indians saw Audrey Pense shoot a 1,160 series, while Lilia Herman had a 1,140, Raegan Evers shot a 1,075, and Julia Henderson had a 1,027 set. In addition to Martin, O'Fallon saw Amber Montante shoot a 1,157, with Abbie Lands close behind with a 1,137, Danica Hicks came up with a 1,034, Jenna Hoerner had a five-game series of 936, and Natalie Iglesias had a single game of 137.

The Kahoks were led by Laila Jaoko's 1.189 series, with Caici Buckman shooting a 1,165 set, Kellen Stephens had a 1,141 series, Alayna Lange rolled a 1,037, and Emmalynn Williams had an 863 set. In addition to Hemmerle's qualifying score, the Lancers saw Brooke Boide come up with a 1.064, Rylee Smith shot a 967, Ellie Doolittle had a five-game series of 852, Airianna Schuhardt shot a four-game set of 704, Faith Fritz had a two-game series of 298. and Peyton Streater had a single game of 135.

The Bulldogs were led by Haley Merkle's 1,058 series, while Lidia Legostaeva had a 1,011 set, Dyna Lantz came up with a 992 series, Grace Hays fired an 883 set, Elena Batek had a five-game total of 918. and Jossilyn Gaffner had a single game of 107.

Among the individuals, Triad's Riley Reeves came up with a 1,048 series, Jillian Descamps of Belleville West fired a 1,015, Ru Fuller of the Knights had a 952, Granite City's Gracie Hard came up with a 945, Madison Gaynor of the Maroons had a 938, Triad's Olivia York shot a 909, Taylor Hunter of Civic Memorial had an 896 series, Vivian Panico of Edwardsville came up with an 875, Ivette Onate-Angel of Mater Dei had an 837, and Kara Biggs of Triad rolled a 765.

The team and individual qualifiers all move on to the IHSA state tournament, which will be held next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, at its traditional home of the Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford.