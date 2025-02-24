ROCKFORD - Mascoutah's Emily Blanchard finished fifth in the individual standings, while Collinsville's Laila Jaoko was ninth, and teammate Caici Buckman came in 12th as the Indians and O'Fallon finished fourth and ninth respectively as teams in the IHSA state girls bowling tournament, held over the weekend at Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford.

Machesney Park Harlem won the team title, with a total of 11.796. with Joliet West second at 11,580, Rockton Hononegah was third at 11,381, Mascoutah was fourth at 11,313. and LaSalle-Peru rounded out the top five with an 11,272. O'Fallon finished ninth at 10,871.

Ulyssa Garcia of Oak Lawn Richards won the individual title with a 12-game total of 2,738, with Ashlin Teves of Harlem second at 2,561, third place went to Alyvia Matiasek of Lockport Township, with a 2,512, in fourth place was Morgan Robinson of Morton at 2,502, and Blanchard rounded out the top five with a 2,486. Jaoko was ninth with a 12-game set of 2.454, Buckman finished 12th at 2,446, and the Kahoks' Kellen Stephens was 18th at 2.412.

In addition, Olivia Hemmerle of Belleville East finished 17th with a 2,424 series for 12 games, while Jillian Dwiggins of Alton finished in 26th with a 2,365 series, and Maddie Brandenburger of Columbia was 40th with a 2,303.

In addition to Blanchard's fifth-place finish, the Indians saw Raegan Evers come up with a 2,222, Lilia Herman shot a 2,163. Audrey Pense had a 1,938, Julia Henderson fired a 1,236, Blue Herman had a 1,127. and Chloe Walter had a single game of 141. The Panthers were led by Amber Montante's 2,474, while Athena Martin shot a 2,440 series, Abbie Lands had a 2,233, Jenna Hoerner had a 1,717 score, Natalie Iglesias had a total of 806. with Danica Hicks right behind at 804, and Johnna Edwards had a 597.

On the first day on Friday, Mascoutah made the cut in sixth with a 5,627, as did O'Fallon at ninth at 5.484, but Collinsville missed the cut, placing 13th at 5,392. Jaoko, Buckman, and Stephens all made the cut individually, with Stephens leading the way at 1,204, Buckman throwing a 1,162, and Jaoko having a 1,102 set. Alayna Lange had a 1,046 series, and Emmalynn Williams tossed an 876 series, both missing the individual cut.

Blanchard led the Indians with a 1,283, while Evers shot a 1,126, Henderson came up with a 1,112, Lilla Herman shot a 1,055, Pense had a four-game series of 699, and Blue Herman had a two-game set of 353. Montante shot a 1,238 series for the Panthers, while Lands had a 1.128, Martin came up with a 1,081, Hoerner shot a 1,055, Hicks had a three-game series of 425, Iglesias had a two-game set of 394, and Edwards had a single game of 163.

Brandenburger made the individual cut with a 1,219 series, while Dwiggins went through with a 1,149 series. Missing the individual cut were Lynn Shirley of Breese Mater Dei Catholic, who had a 1,049 series, and Grace Wilson of Trenton Wesclin, who had a 1,019 set.

