EDWARDSVILLE – St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder’s death has had a strong affect on many throughout the area, including what was his last hometown, Edwardsville.

Edwardsville YMCA Executive Director Gary Niebur said Snyder was an active member of the YMCA with his wife, Elizabeth, and 2-year-old son.

The day before Blake was shot and killed in the line of duty in St. Louis, he worked out at the Meyer Center in Edwardsville with his wife, Elizabeth, Niebur said.

Niebur said the Edwardsville YMCA family is filled with deep sadness about Blake Snyder’s death.

“It was very sad and heartbreaking,” he said. “We refer to the Y as a people and family place. The Y is a very positive social outlet for people of all ages. Lifetime friends are gained through just the social part of seeing people at the Y. He was considered a member and part of our broader and bigger family and it is sad to think he won’t be at the Meyer Center anymore.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Niebur said the YMCA records showed Blake Snyder and his family were residents of Edwardsville and had been members of the organization for the last couple years.

Flags were lowered at half-staff at the YMCA after Blake’s death last week.

“You think back just a month or so ago when the Y had a professional function at Meyer Center for law enforcement and first responders,” Niebur said. “Obviously, Officer Snyder wasn’t part of the Edwardsville or Glen Carbon Police Departments, but he was part of that overall family of law enforcement. Too often, we take very good things for granted, such a sad reminder that people in law enforcement do put their lives on the line for others. He apparently responded to potential domestic dispute at 5 in the morning. It is just so sad his wife doesn’t have her husband and his 2-year-old son doesn’t have a dad anymore.”

The Alton High School Class of 2001, joined by members of the community, will hold a candlelight vigil in honor of their classmate, Officer Blake Snyder, at the Public School Stadium, 1513 State St., Alton, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

Attendees will be able to make donations to the family as well as participate in a balloon release in Blake’s honor.

Niebur and Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton both said the Edwardsville community has lost a good person and law enforcement will be without a remarkable individual who gave his life for the profession.

“People need to step back and think about what people like Officer Snyder do to protect and help others make our communities better and stronger,” Niebur said. “It is so true that law enforcement and first responders put their lives on the line to help others. Now we have witnessed that in our own community.”

More like this: