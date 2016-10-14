GODFREY – The funeral and procession for St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder from Chesterfield, Mo., to Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey is something people will never forget.

The funeral procession was filled with police and first responder vehicles. There were estimates the procession was an unbelievable six miles long.

Godfrey Fire Protection Chief Erik Kambarian said there was barely a dry eye at the cemetery for Officer Snyder. Valhalla Cemetery became "a sea of law enforcement vehicles," he said.

“I think a lot of tears were shed across the St. Louis area today,” he said. “I caught a moment of the eulogy from Officer Justin Sparks and listening to him was very emotional. It was a tremendous outpouring of the community to show support of Officer Snyder and others in law enforcement who put their lives on the line for us.”

Kambarian said that in his career, he has never witnessed anything like what he saw on Thursday with the procession and community reaction.

“I was standing at the Welcome To Godfrey sign at attention for most of the procession and it was close to hour,” he said. “Someone on social media counted almost 700 emergency vehicles alone. I have never seen anything like it and I hope we don’t have to have a reason to ever see it again.”

Kambarian said the goal was to have the process be as smooth and respectful as possible and thought that was accomplished.

“It was a great show of respect and honor of Officer Snyder,” he said. “It was a smooth process for the procession. This was the least we could do for Officer Snyder and his family.”

Edwardsville Police Department Sgt. Matt Breihan rode in the procession for Officer Snyder. He also attended the funeral with his wife.

“Officer Snyder gave his life and I think every police officer and spouse there yesterday put themselves in their shoes,” Breihan said. “The community support all the way from St. Louis to the burial grounds was unbelievable. As you are going through and see the community, it touches your heart knowing there are people who love police. It makes you want to do your job a whole lot harder.”

Breihan said the bottom line is when people are in danger and they need help, they contact local police.

“There is some controversy going on today with police officers, but it was good today to see the support,” he said. “The majority of people support law enforcement.”

